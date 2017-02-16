Avid Releases New Versions of Editing Tools

Avid has announced the return of PhraseFind and ScriptSync options for Avid Media Composer, a nonlinear editing program, giving video professionals the tools they need to create content more efficiently.

Avid is launching enhanced versions of PhraseFind and ScriptSync following its agreement to exclusively license Nexidia’s Emmy Award-winning media and entertainment technologies and solutions. The new versions are reportedly a direct result of Avid listening to its preeminent customer community through the Avid Customer Association. The new versions of PhraseFind and ScriptSync will enable Media Composer users to use the tools for phonetic indexing and search and working with scripted material with the latest version of Media Composer.

Emmy Award-winning editor, Stuart Bass, ACE (The Office, Arrested Development, Pushing Daisies) said “ScriptSync has changed the way I edit. The phonetic indexing tool saves me about 15 hours a week. It speeds up the process and helps me be more efficient with my time, so that I can be focused on the creative part of editing.”

“Our agreement with Nexidia has enabled us to not only bring back the popular PhraseFind and ScriptSync tools for Media Composer, but also deliver enhanced versions that give video professionals the fast, efficient creative workflows they need to create engaging content and deliver projects on time,” said Dana Ruzicka, vice president and chief product officer, Avid. “As we continue to integrate Nexidia’s media and entertainment technologies and solutions into MediaCentral, we look forward to delivering more innovations that optimize content production workflow efficiencies.”

New features include:

A new, more powerful phonetic indexing engine that speeds up indexing time and search returns, saving valuable time and money

Updates to the Find window, including an updated look and feel for better visual integration with Media Composer

Auto-fill for the search field for more efficient searches

Shorter phoneme phrases for more accurate results

Improved ability to index unclear audio

Support for more dialects and accents

The same undo/redo functionality as Media Composer

The ability to view clip frames in their native format (4×3 and 16×9)

Additional colors for richer organization and script markup

The ability to edit text in the script to match what the speaker actually said

Pricing starts at $49 for Media Composer ScriptSync and PhraseFind Option Bundle for EDU.

An upgrade plan will be available for existing owners of PhraseFind and ScriptSync starting at $149 and $349, respectively.

A special promotional offer enables Media Composer customers whose licenses have lapsed to purchase the current version of Media Composer (8.8) for $399. Version 8.8 is required for the new ScriptSync and PhraseFind options.

A full list of features is available on the Avid website.