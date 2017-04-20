TVU Networks Introduces H.265/HEVC-Supported Mobile IP Newsgathering Transmitter

TVU Networks has announced the availability of its new TVU One with HEVC mobile IP newsgathering transmitter, which supports the H.265/HEVC video compression standard. TVU One with HEVC will be shown for the first time in its booth #C3739 in the Central Hall during NAB 2017 in Las Vegas.

The introduction of TVU One with HEVC follows the October 2016 introduction of the rackmount MLink TE4500 H.265/HEVC and 4K encoding solution at the NAB Show New York convention. The MLink live video uplink provides cellular 4G LTE transmission capabilities to satellite and microwave vehicles, vans and trucks.

The TVU One with HEVC cellular mobile solution uses both HEVC video compression and TVU’s patented Inverse Statmux Plus (IS+) transmission algorithm–which reportedly transmits HD quality video with half-second latency. TVU One with HEVC is available with embedded modems and can transmit simultaneously over multiple connections, including cellular, microwave, satellite, BGAN, WiFi, and Ethernet.

“IP-based video delivery is advancing at a breakneck pace right now, and our continuing rollout of H.265 supported video solutions is intended to take advantage of the improved compression and data management inherent in HEVC encoding,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “The compression is much more efficient, particularly when combined with our IS+ technology. By taking advantage of both, the TVU One with HEVC sets a new standard for latency of just 0.5 seconds–even in situations where transmission is being done from inside a moving vehicle. It uses less data, with less overhead and performs with even greater stability than ever before.”

The TVU One with HEVC is already shipping, with orders for the compact IP transmitters from the nationwide Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) network. The New York bureau of TBS and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting Corp. (RKB) (a sub key station of the TBS network based in Fukuoka, Japan) have ordered multiple TVU One with HEVC units for their field operations.

TBS has been a TVU customer since 2013, when they started using TVU for mobile newsgathering. In January of last year, they began using TVU One mobile transmitters at network headquarters and international bureaus, including New York City, Washington, DC, London, Beijing, Bangkok, Seoul, and Moscow, for mission-critical news gathering.

“We’ve always been impressed with the TVU’s stability, IS+ technology, fast start up, and the company’s 24/7 customer support,” said Mr. Shiho Akagawa, news operations manager, at the New York bureau of TBS. “We’ve always been extremely comfortable using TVU products. Their fast customer support response time, even for minor issues, is incredibly helpful, especially when we’re shooting from the field and every second counts. Now, with H.265 support, we’re assured of even higher picture quality at a lower bit rate, which means we’ll be able to produce even more live shots and more file transfers from the field. TVU continually updates the feature set to respond to our requests. The TVU One gives us everything we’ve wanted–multi-band embedded modems, long battery life, multi-WiFi with smartphone control–all in one compact package.”

TVU will make its first appearance in the Central Hall this year, moving from its traditional location in South Hall. This hall will become TVU’s home at the LVCC for future NAB shows.

NAB 2017 runs from April 22 through the 27th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).