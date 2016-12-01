IATSE Extends Sympathy to Family of Olivier Rochette

The IATSE today announced that it would like to extend its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Olivier Rochette, son of Cirque du Soleil co-founder Gilles Ste-Croix. Out of respect, the IATSE will be cancelling its plans to leaflet the Cirque du Soleil’s OVO show at the Bell Centre on December 1st.

Sincere condolences to all who were touched by the life of Olivier Rochette. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with you.