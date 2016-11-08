Academy Names Edgar Aguirre Director, Talent Development And Inclusion

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the appointment of Edgar Aguirre as its director, talent development and inclusion.

Beginning November 21, Aguirre will become an integral member of the Academy’s education and outreach team and play a critical role in driving diversity awareness, inclusion and outreach efforts with stakeholders in the film community, as well as fundraising for key educational initiatives. He will report to Randy Haberkamp, managing director of preservation and foundation programs.

“By bringing in Edgar we’ve found the experience and enthusiasm needed to help elevate our educational and outreach programs,” said Haberkamp. “He is a knowledgeable and versatile multi-tasker with a proven track record for results, and is ready to help expand our inclusion initiatives throughout the industry and beyond.”

Aguirre brings to the role over 15 years of experience in philanthropy, community outreach, public policy and fundraising. Since 2011 he has served as managing director, external relations and strategic initiatives, at Southern California Public Radio, where he was responsible for creating and implementing SCPR external outreach initiatives, managing marketing and communication efforts, and directing special projects of strategic importance to the organization. During his time at SCPR, Aguirre led the successful implementation of a 3-year, $6 million comprehensive audience expansion and community outreach initiative aimed at connecting SCPR with the culturally and ethnically diverse populations in the region, which resulted in overall audience growth and exponential growth in the Latino market.

“I am honored to join the Academy team in furthering expansion of opportunities for all professionals in the creative industry,” said Aguirre. “There is an alignment of support, enthusiasm, and goodwill within the industry that has the potential to create some meaningful and measurable opportunities. I look forward to working with all stakeholders in making this progress possible.”

In the decade prior to joining SCPR, Aguirre served as vice president and general manager of Los Angeles public media, as director of development for the Mexican American Alumni Association at Loyola Marymount University, and as gift planning officer at the California Community Foundation.

Aguirre currently serves on the boards of the Latino Public Radio Consortium, the Los Angeles Urban Renewal Network and the Thelma Pearl Howard Foundation. He is the former Chair of the Southern California membership chapter of Hispanics in Philanthropy. He also served on the California Lutheran University Alumni Board of Directors, where he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science in 1999. He is a Jesse M. Unruh California State Assembly fellow, and completed his Master of Public Administration degree in 2005 as a Dean’s Merit Scholar from the USC Price School of Public Policy.