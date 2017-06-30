Cine Gear Expo Announces Awards for Film Series, Cine Technology & More

Cine Gear Expo successfully completed its annual event at Paramount Studios on the first weekend of June when members of the motion picture, video and new media communities gathered to see some of the latest industry art, technology and trends.

To signal the burgeoning influence of this industry blockbuster event, Canon, Panasonic, and Sony chose Cine Gear Expo to anchor their announcements of new motion picture cine cameras. One of the anticipated reveals came from Panasonic previewing the AU-EVA1 cinema camera. Sony announced plans for its next-generation CineAlta digital motion picture camera system that’s being developed through careful research and close collaboration with creative professionals. Canon came out swinging with the announcement of a 4K- and RAW-capable Canon C200.

Nearly one hundred companies submitted and presented their newest technologies for the Cine Gear Expo 2017 Technical Awards. An esteemed group of judges have recognized and honored the following diverse recipients.

Arri’s Lightweight Matte Box LMB 4×5 (Camera Technology Winner)

Kino Flo Celeb 850 & FreeStyle LED portable lighting system (Lighting Technology Winner) (Tie)

Fluotec’s Vegalux 300 LED Spotlight (Lighting Technology Winner) (Tie)

Cineo’s Quantum c80 (Qc80) & NBCUniversal LightBlade (Lighting Technology Honorable Mention)

Acromove’s ThunderPack Mini (Post Production Technology Winner)

Timecode Systems Limited UltraSync ONE (Post Production Technology Honorable Mention)

Motion Impossible’s Agito Remote Dolly (Support Technology Winner)

High Sight’s High Sight XL Cable Trolley (Support Technology Honorable Mention)

Tiffen’s M-1 Volt electronically stabilized gimbal for the M-1 Steadicam (Judges’ Honorary Mention)

Lindsey Optic’s Brilliant Macro Lens Adapter Series (Judge’s Honorary Mention)

Celebrating 50 years of innovative filter production, Lee Filters received Cine Gear’s 2017 Technical Lifetime Achievement Award for their continuous investment in R&D. The Cine Gear 2017 Legacy Lifetime Award was presented to director of photography and visual effects supervisor, Peter Anderson, ASC.

Cine Gear Expo’s film series drew crowds to its renowned screenings. Outstanding prizes generously donated by sponsors included a free 30-day DSMC2 rental camera package from RED Digital Cinema, Ursa Mini 4.6K cameras from Blackmagic Design, a production lighting package from Mole-Richardson Co, a Light Storm 1c LED light package from Aputure and much more.

The winning film in the Indy Short category was Limbo directed by Will Blank, produced by Casey Fenton, written by Richard Kaponas, and shot by Alejandro Wilkins. In the Commercial/Music Video category first prize was awarded to Cell Biology by MindMuzic, directed/produced/written and shot by K-BACH. The Fare, produced by Ken Morris, shot by Rasa Partin, and written/directed by Santiago Paladines won the Student Short category. Lastly, the Rising Star Award went to Dawn Fields for directing, producing, and writing Fragile Storm. Cine Gear Expo LA is slated to return to Paramount Studios in 2018 with the Film Series Competition on May 31, Exhibits June 1-2, and Master Classes June 3.