Comprimato Expands Executive Team, Opens New San Francisco Office

Comprimato, a provider of high-resolution video compression products, has announced that it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Mike Keeler as VP of business development to support the opening of its new San Francisco office and reinforce its regional presence in the USA. The company has also added the industry technology veteran Martin Rehak to its board of directors.

Keeler will reportedly be responsible for developing strategic business partnerships with global media and entertainment and geo-spatial technology companies. Prior to joining Comprimato, Keeler held executive positions at Kodak, SGI, Spruce, and Vanguard Video and also ran his own video production company. He is a graduate of the University of California, San Diego, where he earned a BA in Economics (Management Science) and Visual Arts.

Comprimato has also appointed Cisco principal engineer and entrepreneur Rehak to its board of directors. Rehak is an industry expert and a well-respected figure in the Czech start-up community. He has worked in the area of machine learning, anomaly detection and network security and was the founder and CEO of Cognitive Security, a company that was acquired by Cisco in 2013. Rehak who has compiled an impressive track record for helping create new network security technologies and brings a wealth of experience to his role at Comprimato. Martin holds an engineering degree from Ecole Central Paris and a PhD in AI from CTU in Prague.

“We firmly believe that the best way to serve the media and entertainment industry locally in the US is by having the very best people based on the ground,” said Jiri Matela, CEO of Comprimato. “Furthermore Martin’s appointment to the Board brings a wealth of relevant industry experience, strategic and problem-solving skills to Comprimato that will underpin the continued successful performance of our business.”

Matela continued, “The US is a hugely important market to Comprimato and the launch of our new office in San Francisco cements our commitment to the US market and enables us to sit closely alongside our key partner and customers in this region.”