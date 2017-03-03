LightHouse Films Signs New Northeast Representation

LightHouse Films has announced the signing of Sharon Lew of Lew & Co for Northeast representation. Sharon is a 20-year film, television, and media industry veteran who founded the New York-based Talent Management firm, Lew & Co. Her career includes collaborations with world-class visual artists, directors, brands, and production companies.

After coming across LightHouse Films’ roster of directors, Sharon said that she was, “blown away by how much LightHouse had going on,” and that she, “was immediately drawn to the unique and high quality work that their roster of directors offer.” Sharon’s experience working with top names in the entertainment industry have established her as a talented relationship builder.

Thibaut Estellon, executive producer and partner of LightHouse Films, said, “We are excited to be represented by such a sought-after and reputable rep. We are very confident that Sharon’s personable skills, extensive knowledge, and agency relationships will strengthen our reach on the Northeast, and further our fast expansion in this market”