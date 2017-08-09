Rich Pring Joins Humble as Managing Director/EP

Bicoastal production studio Humble has hired Rich Pring as managing director/executive producer. Pring will head up the studio’s LA office, working closely alongside president/founder Eric Berkowitz to foster the development of the Humble roster and cultivate relationships with agencies and brands alike.

No newcomer to the industry, Pring has worked as an executive producer for over a decade, collaborating with major brands including Apple, Nike, Target, GE, ESPN, Nintendo, Miu Miu, Honda, Beats by Dre, Amazon and many more.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rich to the Humble family,” said president/founder Eric Berkowitz. “He’s not only an incredible producer, but his deep knowledge of fully-integrated production makes him the perfect conduit between strategy, creative, and production at Humble.”

Pring joins Humble from Psyop, an award winning collective where he served as executive producer. Brought on to help establish the company’s live action and content production departments in New York and Los Angeles, Pring ushered in the studio’s transition into producing live action in-house. Prior to that, Pring helped to cultivate Green Dot Films for 15 years while succeeding with new and return business from advertising agencies and Fortune 100 companies.

“After meeting Eric and the team, I immediately felt a cohesive energy that was undeniable,” added Pring. “I’ve always been impressed by Humble’s commitment to making great work as well as its position at the forefront of our industry. I’m honored and excited to get started.”