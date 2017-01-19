SMPTE17 Call for Papers – Extended!

The Australia Section of SMPTE is seeking proposals for technical papers for the SMPTE17 Conference, which will be held at the new International Convention Centre (ICC), Darling Harbour, Sydney Australia from Tuesday, 18 July thru Friday, 21 July 2017.

Proposed papers must be informational and must address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media technology industry.

All papers selected for the SMPTE17 Conference become eligible to be considered for the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, a peer-reviewed academically-recognised publication.

Papers that are commercial or promotional in nature will not be considered for selection

All you have to do at this stage is submit a topic heading, paper title, and a short abstract (50-100 words). You can also let them know what form the presentation might take and what media would be involved (presentation, video clip, or technical demonstration), a brief abstract of the proposed paper’s content, keywords, name(s) of author(s) and the presenter’s name, title, company, mailing address, telephone, and e-mail address. SMPTE needs this small amount of information as your expression of interest, no later than 3 February 2017.