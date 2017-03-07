Umedia launches integrated Vancouver studio with Baselight

International production and post company Umedia has reportedly opened its fifth location based in the popular Canadian center, Vancouver, incorporating high-quality visual effects services with finishing services. The Vancouver office has announced that they installed a powerful Baselight TWO grading and finishing suite.

The 10,000-square-foot Vancouver studio will house approximately thirty-five artists and is designed to fully support digital intermediate and editing suites plus production offices, and comprises a 4K screening theater with an 8m screen, Dolby 3D and Dolby Surround 7.1. The theatre is linked to the Baselight network, which includes a Baselight ASSIST preparation workstation along with the Baselight TWO system.

Umedia has signed Andrea Chlebak as supervising colourist, formerly of Digital Film Central Vancouver. Andrea has been using Baselight for a decade and is a frequent collaborator of director Neill Blomkamp, having completed creative color for his last two feature films, Elysium and Chappie.

“We believe that Baselight best supports the quality and type of collaborative experience we want to offer our clients,” Chlebak said. “It has a responsive grading toolset, an elegant and integrated control surface, and shot-by-shot colour space monitoring.”

“Baselight’s non-destructive grading and finishing capability empowers us to work smoothly with our clients, as well as with each other,” she added. “The result is that we will be able to deliver consistently creative, cutting edge product.”

Recently Andrea completed the final colour grading on the feature film Hello Destroyer, which premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Hello Destroyer’s director Kevan Funk and cinematographer Benjamin Loeb spent two weeks finalizing the grade in Umedia’s new theater. “The film includes a lot of close-ups and low light, so grading it in a cinematic environment was essential,” said Funk. “Umedia gave us access to the best resources and facilities, so we could immerse ourselves in the film and make confident decisions on the final look of each scene.”

Another of the reported drivers for the Vancouver center is to allow remote working with other Umedia facilities and their international clients. The Baselight Linked Grade (BLG) workflow from FilmLight assists in this by offering grading and finishing decisions are non-destructive and a complete decision tree is contained in a compact metadata file.

The Vancouver studio is led by Peter Muyzers, CEO, previously COO of Image Engine where he helped launched the company’s film division. Muyzers, together with head of finishing David Hollingsworth, previously head of picture at Park Road Post Production, believe in keeping the grading process simple and creative. They claim that the flexibility of Baselight in terms of project set up, conform speed, and rendering/mastering options along with comprehensive color pipelines, all helps to streamline collaborative conversations and workflow design.

Muyzers concluded: “With long-standing relationships of many of our key team members, we find FilmLight a very supportive partner – they take a personal approach with their customers, and are eager to take on problem solving or facilitate unique workflow challenges”.