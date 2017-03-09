The 2017 NAB Show’s “The Future of Cinema Conference: The Intersection of Technology, Art, & Commerce in Cinema, produced in partnership with SMPTE,” has been announced and is scheduled for April 22-23. The conference will feature two full days of expert presentations delving into how technical innovation, artistic intent, and evolving consumption and business models will interact to shape the future of cinema.

Conference session details and registration are available here: www.nabshow.com/attend/future-of-cinema-conference. Through March 24, SMPTE Members may use code EP02 to take $100 off the NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration or to receive a free Exhibits Pass.

SMPTE Resources and Events at the 2017 NAB Show:

In its booth in the Upper South Hall Lobby, SMPTE will highlight recent advances in standards development, offer details on upcoming educational conferences and programs, and showcase the diversity of its work to encourage and support student engagement in the motion-imaging field. Visitors to the booth also will have the opportunity to learn more about the Society’s new limited-edition book highlighting the industry leaders and innovators who have contributed to SMPTE’s success over the past century.

IP Showcase

SMPTE, a founding member of the Joint Task Force for Networked Media (JT-NM), along with AMWA, EBU, and VSF, has teamed up with AES, AIMS, IABM, and MNA to develop the IP Showcase at the 2017 NAB Show. Located in the North Hall, Booth N4824, the IP Showcase will reportedly offer a holistic view of industry alignment, action, and transformation with respect to production, contribution, and primary distribution workflows over internet protocol (IP). The pavilion will assist professionals, including broadcast/IT engineers, CEOs, and producers, to determine how they can leverage benefits of the draft SMPTE ST-2110 specifications. Visitors will see engineering progress along with real-world examples of IP applications from networks and program-makers.

Membership Services

SMPTE director of membership Roberta Gorman, members of the SMPTE Board of Governors, and SMPTE Section leadership will be at the 2017 NAB Show to discuss membership benefits and the Society’s role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing SMPTE Members may renew their SMPTE and Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) memberships on site. SMPTE Members who bring their co-workers, clients, and colleagues to the SMPTE booth to sign up for SMPTE membership will receive a thank-you gift.

Publications

Visitors to the SMPTE booth will have the chance to view and order The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, a limited-edition book that showcases the past century’s industry leaders and innovators. The Society also will be accepting pre-orders for Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology, a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. SMPTE is offering new lower-cost international shipping options on these and all other products ordered from its online store at www.smpte.org/store.

As always, the Society will feature the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, which recently earned a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of the Society for Technical Communication (STC). By receiving this honor in the STC regional competition, in which entries are judged on technical content, achievement of purpose, and technical execution, the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal advances to the STC International Summit Awards (ISA) competition.

SMPTE also will be making the latest Standards Outcome Report as well as the SMPTE 2059 Interop Report, available at its booth and will provide information about the SMPTE Digital Library. Hosted on the IEEE Xplore platform, the library provides extensive access to the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal (since 1916), more than 800 standards documents, and many conference papers. Access is available through subscription or individual membership.

Webcasts and Virtual Classroom Courses

SMPTE offers monthly educational webcasts and emerging technology webcasts to its members free of charge, as well as standards webcasts that are complimentary to all. Information about upcoming webcasts will be available at the show. More information can be found at www.smpte.org/webcasts.

Virtual Classroom programs include both independent study and live, instructor-led coaching sessions that cover more complex topics and activities. Each program begins and ends on specific dates and includes established learning goals for that period. Successful completion of these courses is determined by course activity completion and graded assessments. The latest addition to the SMPTE Virtual Classroom is IMF Essentials. This course is designed to provide media mastering and services professionals — from developers to operations staff — a comprehensive understanding of how Interoperable Master Format (IMF) addresses the proliferation of content versions (video, audio, and timed text) needed to service global distribution channels. Information about other courses is available at www.smpte.org/courses.

SMPTE Student Support: Events and Sponsored Memberships

Students are invited to the SMPTE booth from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, for a social mixer, where they can interact with SMPTE Members, including board of governors members, directors, Sections leadership, and staff who will discuss their work in the industry.

During the show, students can learn more about the student membership opportunity. They also can find out how to submit a paper for the SMPTE Student Paper Award or a special student edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal; apply for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship; and submit an entry for the Student Film Festival, which is produced in collaboration with the Hollywood Professional Association during the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition, held Oct. 23-26 in Hollywood, California. More information on SMPTE’s student services is online at www.smpte.org/students