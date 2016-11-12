27 Animated Features Submitted for 2016 Oscare Race

A record 27 features have been submitted for consideration in the Animated Feature Film category for the 89th Academy Awards.

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

The Angry Birds Movie

April and the Extraordinary World

Bilal

Finding Dory

Ice Age: Collision Course

Kingsglaive Final Fantasy XV

Kubo and the Two Strings

Kung Fu Panda 3

The Little Prince

Long Way North

Miss Hokusai

Moana

Monkey King: Hero Is Back

Mune

Mustafa & the Magician

My Life as a Zucchini

Phantom Boy

The Red Turtle

Sausage Party

The Secret Life of Pets

Sing

Snowtime!

Storks

Trolls

25 April

Your Name.

Zootopia

Several of the films have not yet had their required Los Angeles qualifying run. Submitted features must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules before they can advance in the voting process. Depending on the number of films that qualify, two to five nominees may be voted. Sixteen or more films must qualify for the maximum of five nominees to be voted.

Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also may qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including Best Picture, provided they meet the requirements for those categories.

Nominations for the 89th Oscars will be announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2017.

The 89th Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.