LMGI 5th Annual Awards Nominations

If one looks closely at this year’s Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) Awards nominations, an interesting trend is apparent. The majority of the film and television series have shot in the states and regions where their script’s narratives take place.

Multi-Emmy winner, Big Little Lies and Oscar hopeful, Lady Bird effectively used California locations for their contemporary tales. Factual locations in Florida directly contributed to the content of The Florida Project. Films as diverse as Dunkirk (France, Netherlands, UK), Mudbound (Louisiana) and Phantom Thread (UK, Switzerland) utilized their locations to drive the authenticity of their content. Several of New York City’s Burroughs received the period treatment for television, jumping from the 1970s in The Deuce, to the late 1950s for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

A number of nominees do act as exceptional stand-ins for their storyline’s needs. The state of Georgia serves as both Missouri for Ozark and Indiana for Stranger Things. Canada, the birthplace of author Margaret Atwood, doubles as the near-future version of New England in the Netflix adaptation of her novel, The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as the backdrop for FX’s Fargo. North Carolina represented Missouri in the BAFTA winning drama, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. And previous LMGI winner, Game of Thrones returns with its transformation of far-reaching regions around the globe, including Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Croatia, Malta and Morocco to represent the lands of Westeros.

Below is the complete list of the 2018 LMGI Fifth Annual Awards Nominees:

Outstanding Locations in a Period Television Series

The Crown –Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI

–Pat Karam/LMGI, Robert Bentley/LMGI The Deuce – Chris George, Pat Weber Sones

– Chris George, Pat Weber Sones Game of Thrones – Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI

– Robert Boake/LMGI, Matt Jones/LMGI, Pedro Tate Araez/LMGI The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero

Amanda Foley-Burbank, Jose Guerrero Stranger Things –Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey

–Tony Holley/LMGI, Kyle Carey Taboo – Tom Howard/LMGI

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series

Big Little Lies – Greg Alpert

Greg Alpert Black Mirror – Malcolm McCulloch

Malcolm McCulloch Fargo Season 3 – Robert Hilton/LMGI

Robert Hilton/LMGI The Handmaid’s Tale – John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither

John Musikka, Geoffrey Smither Ozark – Wes Hagan/LMGI, Kevin Dowling/LMGI

Outstanding Film Commission

Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Film and Entertainment

FilmLA

New Mexico Film Office

Visit Sacramento

Vietnam Cinema Department

Outstanding Locations in a Commercial

Coca Cola – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer

Doug Dresser/LMGI, Stephenson Crossley/LMGI, Charles Furer Nike: Equality – Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri

Jenny Caloca/LMGI, Wilson Wu, Kathy Ruggeri North Face Ventrix – Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann

Beth Melnick/LMGI, Don Baldwin, Cristobal Fleischmann Richmond Tourism BC – Christian Laub, David Angelski

Christian Laub, David Angelski Volkswagon: Atlas – Charlie Love/LMGI, Jof Hanwright/LMGI, John Hutchinson/LMGI

Outstanding Locations in a Period Film

All the Money in the World – Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella

Steve Mortimore, Enrico Latella American Made – Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI

Michael Burmeister/LMGI, Michael Haro/LMGI Atomic Blonde – Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI

Bea Beliczai, Klaus Darrelmann/LMGI Dunkirk – Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser

Ben Piltz, Arnaud Kaiser Mudbound – Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman

Wise Wolfe, Imre Legman Phantom Thread – Jason Wheeler

Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Film

Baby Driver – Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI

Doug Dresser/LMGI, Kyle Hinshaw/LMGI The Florida Project – Stacey McGillis

Stacey McGillis Lady Bird – Michael Smith

Michael Smith Logan – Maria Bierniak/LMGI

Maria Bierniak/LMGI Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Robert Foulkes/LMGI

For more information about the LMGI Awards, visit locationmanagers.org