FOR-A Expands 1 M/E Switcher Series with HVS-100 Express

March 13, 2017
FOR-A Corporation of America has announced that they will show an expansion of its 1 M/E HVS-100 video switcher series at NAB 2017. FOR-A will introduce the cHVS-100 Express in booth C5117 during the show. With a list price of $7,900, the HVS-100 Express is controlled via any tablet, handheld or laptop type device with a web browser as opposed to a ‘hard’ control panel.

“This is something many of our customers have been asking for,” said Hiro Tanoue, president, FOR-A Corporation of America. “A switcher with all the bells and whistles and clear upgrade path that our other switchers offer but at a much lower price point. We’re able to do that with a software-controlled version of our HVS-100 video switcher, and we’re very excited to show it off to our customers at NAB this year.”

The HVS-100 is intended for use in all types of locations, including live events, sports, news studios, OB vans, houses of worship and for corporate video production. Any computer device with a web browser can control the HVS-100 Express switcher. The HVS-100 Express accepts simultaneous SD and HD inputs and supports 3G and 4K production.

The HVS-100 Express includes: frame synchronization on all inputs; four full function keyers, each with full function DVE; a built-in multi-viewer with 20 display layouts, a re-sizing engine, 2.5D wipe effects, embedded audio, and a chroma keyer. It has a clip memory feature within the still store that supports playback of video or animations.

The HVS-100 Express accepts HVS-100TB2 Thunderbolt 2 I/O expansion cards*, which allows users to transfer video content with a single cable through computers and interface with other devices, such as character generators, virtual studios and/or file-based/IP products. One cable allows transmission of 4 HD signal lines.

The HVS-100 Express is currently available for sale in North and South America.

*Thunderbolt is a trademark of Intel Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.

