NetApp, eMAM, and ASE Partner to Offer Free Webinar on Using Cloud Solutions to Manage Media Assets

NetApp, a storage and data management company, has announced that they will join with eMAM and ASE at 11 a.m. EDT on July 12 to offer a free webinar on how powerful, highly flexible, and robust cloud solutions can support modern media environments using scalable and configurable cloud components.

The webinar will be hosted by David Miller, chief operating officer of eMAM. Also presenting will be Jason Danielson, media and entertainment solutions at NetApp; and Andrew Sjoquist, founder and CEO of ASE. The webinar will provide an overview of how eMAM software and NetApp StorageGRID cloud storage together support ASE Cloud in delivering media asset management (MAM) as a service.

Jointly optimized by the three companies, the ASE Cloud offering can be deployed as a hybrid solution, with content balanced between on-premises storage for low-latency, high-bandwidth access and cloud storage for pay-as-you-go, remote access and elastic capacity usage. The webinar will walk through the benefits of this approach for post and broadcast production facilities.

Members of the press are invited to attend. Registration for this free webinar is available online at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9193165535979160579.