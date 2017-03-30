Sol Negrin, ASC, Four-Time Emmy Nominee Dies at 88

Sol Negrin, ASC, 88, a veteran New York-based based cinematographer, died unexpectedly on March 20. He was a five-time Emmy nominee, best known for his work on Kojak (1974-77) and St. Elsewhere (1982).

Negrin was born in New York City. After initially planning to become a naval architect, he decided to pursue his love for photography in the movie industry, starting as a camera assistant from 1948 to 1960.

Later, Negrin became a camera operator on mainstream television series, including The Naked City, The Defenders, Car 54, Where Are You? and The Patty Duke Show; as well as feature films ranging from Frankenstein Meets the Spacemonster to Where’s Poppa? and Across 110th Street.

Negrin, earned five Emmy nominations, three for episodes of the television series Kojak (1975, 1976, 1977), one for the television movie The Last Tenant (1978), and one for an episode of the series Baker’s Dozen (1982). His cinematography in television commercials earned four CLIO Awards, including that iconic American Tourister campaign of the bouncing suitcase made during the early 1970s. He was twice president of the International Cinematographer’s Guild Local 644.

As a director of photography, Negrin’s feature film credits include The Concert for Bangladesh, Amazing Grace (1974), Proof of the Man and Parades. He also contributed additional cinematography to many feature films, including Crazy Joe, Superman (1972), Coming to America, King Kong (1976), Jaws 2 (1978), A Forgotten Tune for the Flute (1987) and Robocop (1981).

He shared his wealth of experience and expertise with students and aspiring filmmakers through mentorships, seminars, demonstrations and speaking engagements. He taught Advanced Cinematography at NYU, The School Of Visual Arts, and Five Towns College for more than a decade. He earned an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts degree from Five Towns College in 2002.

Negrin received the American Society of Cinematographers President’s Award. He was an active member of the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG). Steven Poster, ASC, ICG national president, noted, “Right after Sol met his wife-to-be Betty he called me to ask if he could bring her to my set on Stuart Little 2. They came and stayed for a while. I’ll never forget the vision I had of how much Sol and Betty were in love.”

He is remembered for his love for his family, his passion for the film industry, and his tireless efforts for teaching the next generation of image-makers.

He leaves his wife of 16 years, Betty (Paradisin) Negrin; his son, Michael Negrin, who is also a cinematographer, a daughter-in-law Cari Lutz, and granddaughters Sophia and Natasha. He is also survived by step children Bill Paradisin, Anne Marie Paradisin, Rich Paradisin, Vicky Paradisin, Shelley Paradisin (Jim Vignato), and step grand-children Catherine, Beth, James, Shane, Emma, Genevieve, Jimmy, Jake and Ryan. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley, and his son, Robert Lloyd Negrin.